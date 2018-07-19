Woman charged with punching firefighter responding to fire

A woman in James City County is charged after she punched a firefighter who was responding to an apartment fire.

According to WAVY, a 24-year-old James City County firefighter was approached at the scene by a woman who then punched her in the chest and asked, “How much can you handle b****?”

The punch was unprovoked, officials say.

Ellen Carol West, 41, is charged with felony assault, WAVY reports.

The firefighter was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

