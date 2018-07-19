Chelios leaving Red Wings to return to Chicago - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Chelios leaving Red Wings to return to Chicago

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File). FILE - In this June 4, 2008, file photo, Detroit Red Wings defenseman Chris Chelios (24) holds the Stanley Cup after the Red Wings defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup hockey finals in Pittsburg... (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File). FILE - In this June 4, 2008, file photo, Detroit Red Wings defenseman Chris Chelios (24) holds the Stanley Cup after the Red Wings defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup hockey finals in Pittsburg...
(AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Mike Ridewood, file). FILE - In this April 24, 1996, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks captain Chris Chelios congratulates teammate Joe Murphy after Murphy scored the game and series winning goal for the Blackhawks against th... (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Mike Ridewood, file). FILE - In this April 24, 1996, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks captain Chris Chelios congratulates teammate Joe Murphy after Murphy scored the game and series winning goal for the Blackhawks against th...
(William Archie/Detroit Free Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2010, file photo, Chris Chelios talks about his retirement from the National Hockey League and his new role with the Detroit Red Wings during a news conference in Detroit. Cheli... (William Archie/Detroit Free Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2010, file photo, Chris Chelios talks about his retirement from the National Hockey League and his new role with the Detroit Red Wings during a news conference in Detroit. Cheli...

DETROIT (AP) - Chris Chelios is leaving the Detroit Red Wings to return to his hometown of Chicago.

Chelios spent a decade with the Red Wings as a player from 1999-2009, and he's also been an adviser for the team. His Hall of Fame career as a defenseman started in Montreal before he spent eight years with the Blackhawks.

"For me, this is an opportunity to move back to Chicago to be closer to family, and in particular my mother," Chelios said Thursday. "I began to seriously consider moving home last February after the passing of my father. Now that my children have all graduated, it seems like the ideal time for my wife, Tracee, and I to make the move."

Chelios was traded to Detroit in March 1999 and he remained with the Red Wings through the 2008-09 season before finishing his career with a brief stint with Atlanta in 2009-10.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed being a part of the Red Wings organization over the last 19 years," Chelios said. "Admittedly, I was skeptical about the 1999 trade that brought me to Detroit. As a Chicago guy who was playing for the Blackhawks at the time, we despised those Detroit teams of the 1990s. After the trade, however, things changed quickly and I began to feel right at home."

Chelios and the Red Wings won Stanley Cups in 2002 and 2008.

"What an unbelievable experience, playing on some of the greatest teams in league history, with some of the greatest players of all-time," Chelios said. "I consider myself extremely lucky to have been a part of it all. The Cup-winning teams in 2002 and 2008 are the obvious highlights, but I'm grateful for every chance I had to put on a Red Wings sweater."

Chelios' son Jake is a defenseman as well and is in the Red Wings' organization.

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Comcast drops Fox bid, paving way for sale to Disney

    Comcast drops Fox bid, paving way for sale to Disney

    Thursday, July 19 2018 9:56 AM EDT2018-07-19 13:56:46 GMT
    Thursday, July 19 2018 2:30 PM EDT2018-07-19 18:30:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE - This June 14, 2018, file photo shows the 21st Century Fox logo outside its New York office. Comcast says it’s dropping out of the bidding war for Twenty-First Century Fox’s entertainment business, instead focusing...(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE - This June 14, 2018, file photo shows the 21st Century Fox logo outside its New York office. Comcast says it’s dropping out of the bidding war for Twenty-First Century Fox’s entertainment business, instead focusing...
    Comcast drops out of fight for control of Twenty-First Century Fox's entertainment business.More >>
    Comcast drops out of fight for control of Twenty-First Century Fox's entertainment business.More >>

  • Ted Williams' Mexican-American heritage explored in PBS film

    Ted Williams' Mexican-American heritage explored in PBS film

    Thursday, July 19 2018 10:56 AM EDT2018-07-19 14:56:52 GMT
    Thursday, July 19 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-07-19 18:27:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/File). FILE - This May 23, 1941, file photo shows Ted Williams, outfielder for the Boston Red Sox, at Yankee Stadium in New York City. A new film explores the life of baseball legend Williams who struggled with his Mexican-American heritage a...(AP Photo/File). FILE - This May 23, 1941, file photo shows Ted Williams, outfielder for the Boston Red Sox, at Yankee Stadium in New York City. A new film explores the life of baseball legend Williams who struggled with his Mexican-American heritage a...
    A new film explores Ted Williams, often called the greatest baseball hitter who ever lived, as he struggled with his Mexican-American heritage and his volatile relationship with his family and the press.More >>
    A new film explores Ted Williams, often called the greatest baseball hitter who ever lived, as he struggled with his Mexican-American heritage and his volatile relationship with his family and the press.More >>

  • 'Brady Bunch' house for sale for nearly $1.9M

    'Brady Bunch' house for sale for nearly $1.9M

    Thursday, July 19 2018 6:41 AM EDT2018-07-19 10:41:07 GMT
    Thursday, July 19 2018 2:24 PM EDT2018-07-19 18:24:52 GMT
    The home featured in the opening and closing scenes of "The Brady Bunch" is for sale for $1.885 million.More >>
    The home featured in the opening and closing scenes of "The Brady Bunch" is for sale for $1.885 million.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly