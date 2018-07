The damage is estimated to cost $5,000. (Source: NBC12)

Damage was reported to the 17th Street Farmer’s Market after a report of a vehicle driving on the sidewalk.

Richmond police said equipment and completed portions of the structure were damaged.

The damage is estimated to cost around $5,000.

Richmond police said the company constructing the farmer’s market has not filed a report.

