Car damages 17th Street Farmer's Market

A vehicle driving on the sidewalk damaged the 17th Street Farmer's Market.

Richmond police said equipment and completed portions of the structure were damaged.

According to the city, street light pole bases were hit by the car. Cobblestone edges and a slot drain for street drainage were also struck.

The damage is estimated to cost around $5,000.

The city says some tasks have been delayed, but overall it has not delayed the process. No specific opening date has been set.

