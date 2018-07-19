Sky Zone offers buy one, get one deal for World Jump Day - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Sky Zone offers buy one, get one deal for World Jump Day

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
Friday is World Jump Day. (Source: Sky Zone) Friday is World Jump Day. (Source: Sky Zone)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Friday is World Jump Day and Sky Zone is offering a deal.

From noon to 5 p.m., buy one jump ticket and get a second one for equal or less time free.

Tickets can be on-site or online using the promo code “worldjumpday.”

