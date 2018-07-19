Washington Post study: Richmond has highest homicide clearance rate of U.S. cities

A study conducted by the Washington Post showed the Richmond Police Department has the best homicide clearance rate across cities in the United States.

Out of 429 homicides tracked in the past 10 years in Richmond, 74 percent of them resulted in an arrest while only 26 percent did not.

The Washington Post reports that Richmond is broken into seven zones with a high homicide and arrest rate, with no zones with a high homicide rate and low arrest rate.

Across all 50 cities looked at, Chicago had fewer than 30 percent of homicides result in an arrest compared to Richmond’s more than 70 percent.

Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham told the Washington Post the toughest part of making homicide arrests in persuading witnesses to talk.

