How to help local youth baseball teams heading to World Series

By Ricky Gavilan, Producer
It's that time of year where many youth baseball and softball teams in our area are advancing to the World Series. We want to share some of our local teams and show you how the community is stepping up to help raise money for these boys and girls so they can travel to these post-season locations.

Dinwiddie:

***Dinwiddie Babe Ruth Baseball Team.

Come out and support the Dinwiddie Babe Ruth 13-15 year old State Champions raise money to go to the Babe Ruth Regionals in Florida.

There is an Car Wash fundraiser event this Friday July 20 At Cedar Heart, From 4pm-7pm. 

League president, Wayne Ivey, says that these fine young men have worked really hard to get there.

 On facebook, Ivey posted, "As president of the league, it makes me proud that Dinwiddie is represented by these fine young men and coaches! Thanks to the parents and everyone who made this happen!"

***Dinwiddie Dixie Angels Softball:

The Dinwiddie county Angels softball team won the State of Virginia championship tournament in Amherst on July 17th.

Family members of these talented girls say they played five games for an undefeated win. The team will be leaving on July 26th to Louisiana for the 2018 World Series to represent our State of Virginia.

HawgHunterChartersLLC is donating two charter trips for the Dinwiddie Dixie Angels to auction off to raise money for their trip to the World Series in Louisiana.

This will be a silent bid auction. You can email (hawghunter76@hotmail.com), text, or call 8047313552.

Tell them cobia or catfish and your bid. 
Cobia trip on the Chesapeake bay will be scheduled Aug-Sept

Cobia starting bid: $700.

Trophy catfish on the James River, VA will be scheduled Oct-March
Starting bid: $400

This has to move along quickly. All money must be turned in by 7/24/18.

Goochland:

***Goochland Youth Athletic Association's Coach Pitch Team

Goochland's Coach Pitch Team won the state Dixie Youth Baseball championship. 

They will proceed to the Dixie Youth World Series in Lumberton, NC.

Their first game is Saturday July, 28th at Noon.

Not only was Goochland the 2018 State Champs,  but they also won the Team Sportsmanship at the state tournament, making Goochland proud.

A go fund me page has been set to raise money for the team's travel costs:

https://www.gofundme.com/5tqwseg?member=453582

Hanover:

***Rockville Softball 12U League

The Rockville 12U All Star Team, swept the Babe Ruth Virginia State

Championship in Fishersville this past week. These girls outscored their

opponents 51-7.

These girls are proud to represent Hanover County and the

Commonwealth of Virginia when they to report to the Babe Ruth World

Series in Jensen Beach, Florida on Saturday, July 28th, but this

representation cannot be done without the support of the community.

Each of the players and their family must incur the total cost of

competing at this level. As a result, they have less than 2 weeks to raise

approximately $15,000 to cover transportation and accommodations.

a GoFundMe page has been established at:

https://www.gofundme.com/rockville-softball-12u-world-series

If you have more teams you would like for us feature, please send us your information.

