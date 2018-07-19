How to help local youth baseball teams heading to World Series

It's that time of year where many youth baseball and softball teams in our area are advancing to the World Series. We want to share some of our local teams and show you how the community is stepping up to help raise money for these boys and girls so they can travel to these post-season locations.

Dinwiddie:

***Dinwiddie Babe Ruth Baseball Team.

Come out and support the Dinwiddie Babe Ruth 13-15 year old State Champions raise money to go to the Babe Ruth Regionals in Florida.

There is an Car Wash fundraiser event this Friday July 20 At Cedar Heart, From 4pm-7pm.

League president, Wayne Ivey, says that these fine young men have worked really hard to get there.

On facebook, Ivey posted, "As president of the league, it makes me proud that Dinwiddie is represented by these fine young men and coaches! Thanks to the parents and everyone who made this happen!"

***Dinwiddie Dixie Angels Softball:

The Dinwiddie county Angels softball team won the State of Virginia championship tournament in Amherst on July 17th.

Family members of these talented girls say they played five games for an undefeated win. The team will be leaving on July 26th to Louisiana for the 2018 World Series to represent our State of Virginia.

HawgHunterChartersLLC is donating two charter trips for the Dinwiddie Dixie Angels to auction off to raise money for their trip to the World Series in Louisiana.

This will be a silent bid auction. You can email (hawghunter76@hotmail.com), text, or call 8047313552.

Tell them cobia or catfish and your bid.

Cobia trip on the Chesapeake bay will be scheduled Aug-Sept