Sisters win $10M in Virginia Lottery scratcher

Juanita Simpson and Sharon Calhoun took the $5.6 million payoff over the 30-year annuity. (Source: Virginia Lottery)

A pair of sisters is several million dollars richer after winning the Virginia Lottery.

Juanita Simpson and Sharon Calhoun, both of Virginia Beach, took the top prize in the 100X the Money Scratcher.

The two women refer to themselves a “sister-girlfriends” and chose the cash option of $5.6 million over the 30-year $10 million payout.

The ticket was bought at Food Lion while the women were visiting their brother in Newport News. They asked him to pick up the ticket while he was out shopping.

There were three top prize tickets in the 100X the Money Scratcher game, and all have been claimed meaning the game will be closed.

