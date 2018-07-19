Some Democrats opposing nominee to protest IRS donor policy

By MARCY GORDON

AP Business Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - Several Senate Democrats say they'll vote against President Donald Trump's choice to head the IRS to protest a new agency policy allowing some groups to hide their donors' identities. Critics say the policy will let more dark money - including from foreign interests - flood into the U.S. political system.

The tax-writing Senate Finance Committee weighed Thursday the nomination of Beverly Hills tax attorney Charles Rettig to become the new Internal Revenue Service commissioner. The session broke into a debate over the new IRS policy lifting donor disclosure requirements for thousands of groups, including those spending millions of dollars on political ads.

Groups that will benefit include so-called social-welfare organizations, business leagues and labor unions. Among them are sections of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the National Rifle Association and a group linked to the billionaire Koch brothers.

Rettig is qualified for the job, the Democrats say, but they need to register their concern over the new IRS policy and are demanding to meet with Rettig to discuss it.

"The Trump administration has taken a qualified nominee and dumped him right into the middle of a dark-money political firestorm," said Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, the Finance Committee's senior Democrat.

News of the Trump administration policy change came Monday, the same day federal prosecutors charged a gun-rights activist living in Washington with serving as a covert Russian agent gathering intelligence on U.S. officials and political organizations. Court papers show that the activist, Maria Butina, included efforts to use contacts with the National Rifle Association to develop relationships with U.S. politicians during the 2016 campaign.

The revelations of alleged Russian efforts to use the NRA as a conduit into political influence, coming soon after President Donald Trump's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, stoked the Democrats' furor over the IRS action as part of a string of related events.

Sen. Benjamin Cardin, D-Md., called the IRS move "a very partisan action by the Treasury Department," which oversees the IRS, and said "it jeopardizes our national security."

Cardin didn't specifically say whether he would oppose Rettig's confirmation, but Democratic Sens. Mark Warner of Virginia and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island did.

The panel had been scheduled to vote on Rettig at Thursday's session, but not enough senators were present and the vote was delayed for later in the day. With Republicans in the majority on the committee, Rettig's nomination is expected to win approval and be sent to the full Senate for a confirmation vote.

Still, committee chair Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, implored the Democrats to reconsider their position and not allow their "irritations" with Trump to color their action.

Hatch said the IRS faces the challenge of administering the massive new tax law enacted late last year, and Rettig is expected to work to modernize the agency's outdated technology to meet the job.

As a tax attorney, Rettig has represented thousands of individuals and companies in civil and criminal tax matters before the IRS and against it in court. His clients have included affluent taxpayers seeking to strike deals with the IRS to turn over information on offshore bank accounts in exchange for reduced penalties.

During the 2016 campaign, Rettig defended Trump's decision to break with tradition by refusing to release his personal tax filings. At his confirmation hearing last month, Rettig pledged to uphold the political independence of the IRS..

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.