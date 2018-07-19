3 taken to hospital after car strikes vehicle along I-95

Three people were taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a car along I-95 on Wednesday night.

Virginia State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lane just north of Hermitage around 11:10 p.m.

Troopers said Yanira Melendez, 20, of Wrightstown, NJ, was on the shoulder of the road because a tire needed to be changed when Samantha R. Oyer, 22, of Mechanicsville ran off the road and hit Melendez's vehicle.

Melendez was not injured, but two other passengers in the car were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Oyer was not wearing a seatbelt and was also taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

Oyer is charged with reckless driving.

Police are still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12