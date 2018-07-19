The Latest: Lawmakers debate watchdog nominee's experience - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

The Latest: Lawmakers debate watchdog nominee's experience

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the confirmation hearing for Kathy Kraninger (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Banking Committee have different opinions on whether Kathy Kraninger's work experience qualifies her to run the nation's consumer financial watchdog.

Kraninger, 43, was a relatively unknown mid-level bureaucrat working inside the Office of Management and Budget, overseeing roughly $250 billion in federal government programs, before being nominated by President Trump last month to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, said Thursday he has "utmost confidence" that Kraninger's "diversity of public service experience" has prepared her to run an agency charged with protecting consumers from financial fraud.

But Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said Kraninger will likely follow the approach of Mick Mulvaney, the acting head of the CFPB, who has made the agency much friendlier toward the financial industry.

___

10:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump's nominee to take over the nation's consumer financial watchdog agency is appearing before the Senate Banking Committee Thursday.

The hearing for Kathy Kraninger is expected to be contentious along partisan lines.

Trump nominated Kraninger on June 18 to replace Mick Mulvaney, Trump's budget director, who has been acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau since late November.

Democrats including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, say Kraninger, a mid-level bureaucrat in the Office of Management and Budget, is ill-equipped to run the CFPB, which is charged with protecting consumers from bad behavior by banks, credit card companies and payday lenders.

Republicans say Kraninger's experience arranging programs for large government agencies qualifies her to run the CFPB.

