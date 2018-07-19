Henrico County Fire adds 2 ambulances

Henrico County’s Division of Fire has added two ambulances to its fleet.

The ambulances are basic life support vehicles that will operate Monday through Thursday during daytime hours.

The new units began operation Wednesday and are meant to respond to non-critical calls to free up 16 the advanced life support ambulances already in operation to respond to more serious emergencies.

Henrico County said the number of emergency calls increased by 39 percent from 2007 to 2016. They identified 437 calls where the ambulance closest to the emergency call was already involved in a different call of a lower priority.

A new 911 system will also be implemented to help dispatchers collect information about the emergency services needed to better identify the correct units to send. It is expected to begin operation in September.

