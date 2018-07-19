Missing Hanover 15-year-old believed to be in Richmond area

A study conducted by the Washington Post showed that the Richmond Police Department had the best homicide clearance rate across cities in the United States.More >>
Shirby Ryan Combs, 15, was last seen Thursday morning at her home in Mechanicsville.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The two women refer to themselves a “sister-girlfriends” and chose the cash option of $5.6 million over the 30-year $10 million payout.More >>
Health officials also urge people with certain health conditions to avoid eating raw oysters and other shellfish. Flesh-eating bacteria does not change the appearance, odor or taste of an oyster.More >>
Cohen Naulty turned a shameful experience at a restaurant into a noble cause. The restaurant's owner has apologized.More >>
The recalled rolls are under the brand names Mrs. Freshley’s, Food Lion, H-E-B, Baker’s Treat, Market Square and Great Value.More >>
First responders reportedly believed the 3-year-old was sleeping after the accident, but he needed medical attention.More >>
Three former students allege in a lawsuit that Tyndall specifically targeted Chinese students because the students didn't know what standards are typical for gynecologists in the U.S.More >>
Critical signs of heat illness include excessive sweating and tiredness, according to doctors. Those experiencing the symptoms should get out of direct sunlight and drink water.More >>
A mother is now in jail after leaving her eight-month-old baby in a hot car on Tuesday.More >>
A Mid-Michigan woman died in an accident and her partner passed away just an hour later after hearing the news. The couple leaves behind a huge family who is trying to cope with the sudden tragedy of losing both of them.More >>
A husband and wife are behind bars accused of sexually abusing children for a decade.More >>
Ford is recalling more than 500,000 vehicles in North America to replace shifter cable bushings.More >>
