Missing Hanover 15-year-old believed to be in Richmond area

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing juvenile.

Shirby Ryan Combs, 15, was last seen Thursday morning at her home in Mechanicsville.

She is 5’2” about 110 pounds with black hair, green eyes, gauges in both ears and a tattoo on a finger on her right hand.

The sheriff’s office believes she is in the Richmond area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Combs also was reported missing in February and was found shortly thereafter.

