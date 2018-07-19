New hope for embattled Richmond Flats at Ginter Park apartments

There's new hope for an embattled apartment complex in Richmond’s northside, where families were forced to move out after a dozen buildings were condemned.

NBC12 has been reporting for years of the deplorable and unsafe conditions at the Flats at Ginter Park. A Richmond Circuit Court judge has now ordered a new property manager, KCP Advisory Group, to take over operations at the complex.

The legal appointing of a “receiver” (in this case, the KCP Advisory Group) happens during litigation, when two parties who have rights to the property and are in a dispute. KCP says they plan on making repairs immediately.

Court records show the lender to the property, Santander Bank, sued the current owners of the Flats at Ginter Park, Delaware-based Cedar Grove Partners. The near 800 page complaint included pages of deplorable conditions observed at the property. Cedar Grove Partners are now facing building code charges.

The judge also ruled for Cedar Grove Partners and management company to be frozen out, in essence, from running the apartment complex.

Cedar Grove Partners managing partner Aaron Gorin is also facing building code violations in the case.

This is a long time coming for residents at the Flats at Ginter Park, who've been calling 12 On Your Side since 2016 with horror stories of decrepit buildings, bugs, rodents and dangerous maintenance issues that continue to go unfixed.

Mark Hubbard, with McGuireWoods Consulting which represents KCP Advisory Group, wrote a statement to NBC12:

KCP Advisory has been appointed to a new receivership representing three-fifths of the apartments at The Flats at Ginter Park, not the entire complex. We have been active as receiver for less than 30 days and have retained a capable and experienced property management company in Greenbrier Management. We are jointly working to address the urgent tenant concerns and make repairs to provide a safe environment. We have already identified and are working on an action plan to address numerous concerns. It is important to note the role of the receiver. The receiver is not an owner or an investor but is to act as an agent of stabilization and to work towards developing a longer term final solution.

Charges against a former maintenance worker at the Flats at Ginter park were dropped Tuesday, since that man no longer works for the property. Sources close to the case say there are often legal hurdles to bringing out-of-state landlords, like Cedar Grove Partners, across state lines for non-felony charges, like building violations.

NBC12 has repeatedly reached out to Cedar Grove Partners, and has not heard back.

