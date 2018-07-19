Appalachian League - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 19 9 .679 -
Princeton (Rays) 18 10 .643 1
Danville (Braves) 15 12 .556
Pulaski (Yankees) 12 16 .429 7
Burlington (Royals) 7 21 .250 12
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Elizabethton (Twins) 17 9 .654 -
Kingsport (Mets) 15 11 .577 2
Bristol (Pirates) 12 15 .444
Johnson City (Cardinals) 11 15 .423 6
Greeneville (Astros) 9 17 .346 8

Thursday's Games

Bluefield at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Greeneville at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Danville, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Bluefield at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Greeneville at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Danville, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Princeton at Elizabethton, 6 p.m.

Burlington at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Johnson City at Danville, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Bluefield, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

