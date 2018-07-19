DC Universe sets pricing plan for digital subscription - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

DC Universe sets pricing plan for digital subscription

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Luis Ramos, left, of San Diego takes a picture of his son Alek, 6, third from right, and daughter Anabel, 11, second from right, and their friends Emiliano Beltran, 12, fourth from right, and Isabel Beltran, 10, b... (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Luis Ramos, left, of San Diego takes a picture of his son Alek, 6, third from right, and daughter Anabel, 11, second from right, and their friends Emiliano Beltran, 12, fourth from right, and Isabel Beltran, 10, b...

SAN DIEGO (AP) - A digital subscription service for DC Comics superfans launching in the fall of 2018 has set its annual membership fee at $74.99.

DC Universe and Warner Bros. Digital Networks announced the pricing plan Thursday at San Diego Comic-Con along with a trailer launch for one of its original live-action series, "Titans," starring Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson.

The service gives subscribers access to a massive archive of classic DC films, comic books and television shows, in addition to its planned original and live-action series.

Monthly memberships will be available for $7.99 a month.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment NewsEntertainment NewsMore>>

  • DC Universe sets pricing plan for digital subscription

    DC Universe sets pricing plan for digital subscription

    Thursday, July 19 2018 9:11 AM EDT2018-07-19 13:11:47 GMT
    Thursday, July 19 2018 8:46 PM EDT2018-07-20 00:46:28 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Luis Ramos, left, of San Diego takes a picture of his son Alek, 6, third from right, and daughter Anabel, 11, second from right, and their friends Emiliano Beltran, 12, fourth from right, and Isabel Beltran, 10, b...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Luis Ramos, left, of San Diego takes a picture of his son Alek, 6, third from right, and daughter Anabel, 11, second from right, and their friends Emiliano Beltran, 12, fourth from right, and Isabel Beltran, 10, b...
    A digital subscription service for DC Comics superfans is launching in fall of 2018 and has set its annual membership fee at $74.99.More >>
    A digital subscription service for DC Comics superfans is launching in fall of 2018 and has set its annual membership fee at $74.99.More >>

  • Comic-Con fans go wild meeting first female 'Doctor Who'

    Comic-Con fans go wild meeting first female 'Doctor Who'

    Thursday, July 19 2018 4:00 PM EDT2018-07-19 20:00:10 GMT
    Thursday, July 19 2018 8:41 PM EDT2018-07-20 00:41:16 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Jodie Whittaker arrives at the "Doctor Who" press line on day one of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 19, 2018, in San Diego.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Jodie Whittaker arrives at the "Doctor Who" press line on day one of Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 19, 2018, in San Diego.
    "Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con session.More >>
    "Doctor Who" fans -- some wearing their favorite Dr. Who costumes -- boisterously welcome newcomer Jodie Whittaker at Comic-Con session.More >>

  • Airman who inspired 'Good Morning, Vietnam' film has died

    Airman who inspired 'Good Morning, Vietnam' film has died

    Thursday, July 19 2018 12:17 PM EDT2018-07-19 16:17:00 GMT
    Thursday, July 19 2018 7:30 PM EDT2018-07-19 23:30:58 GMT
    Adrian Cronauer, the man whose military radio antics inspired a character played by Robin Williams in the film "Good Morning, Vietnam," has died. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)Adrian Cronauer, the man whose military radio antics inspired a character played by Robin Williams in the film "Good Morning, Vietnam," has died. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

    The man whose military radio antics inspired a character played by Robin Williams in the film "Good Morning, Vietnam" has died.

    More >>

    The man whose military radio antics inspired a character played by Robin Williams in the film "Good Morning, Vietnam" has died.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly