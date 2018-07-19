Colonial Heights police looking for alleged jewelry thief

The man is alleged to have stolen jewelry from Southpark Mall. (Source: Colonial Heights police)

Colonial Heights police are looking for a man they say stole several pieces of jewelry from a store inside Southpark Mall.

Police say the man walked into Gold-n-Diamonds on July 9, waited until employees were distracted and gained access to the jewelry display.

He allegedly took several pieces of jewelry from the display and fled the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

