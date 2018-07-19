NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - July 19 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - July 19

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
The weekend is getting closer, so don't give up.

What’s Going On?

There’s a new way to shop at a Richmond Kroger, using a handheld scanner.

  • The device is in use at Kroger’s Willow Lawn location, and will soon be in more stores.
  • The only thing the device doesn’t work for is gift cards.
  • The scanner can connect to your Kroger card account and accept payment.

A lost guitar is in need of its owner.

  • A man found the guitar on the side of the road in Carolina County.
  • The guitar is in good condition and worth quite a bit of money.
  • Other items were found with the guitar, which must be described in order to claim it.

A Manchester High School student was charged with rape.

  • The alleged encounter happened inside the school.
  • His lawyer said the incident was consensual with someone he had sex with on “several occasions.”
  • The student will be tried as an adult.

  • Several items could see their prices go up due to international trade disputes.

Final Thought:

"I think we consider too much the good luck of the early bird and not enough the bad luck of the early worm." – Franklin Roosevelt

