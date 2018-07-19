NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - July 19

The weekend is getting closer, so don't give up.

What’s Going On?

There’s a new way to shop at a Richmond Kroger, using a handheld scanner.

The device is in use at Kroger’s Willow Lawn location, and will soon be in more stores.

The only thing the device doesn’t work for is gift cards.

The scanner can connect to your Kroger card account and accept payment.

A lost guitar is in need of its owner.

A man found the guitar on the side of the road in Carolina County.

The guitar is in good condition and worth quite a bit of money.

Other items were found with the guitar, which must be described in order to claim it.

A Manchester High School student was charged with rape.

The alleged encounter happened inside the school.

His lawyer said the incident was consensual with someone he had sex with on “several occasions.”

The student will be tried as an adult.

A Thing to Know:

Several items could see their prices go up due to international trade disputes.

How’s the Weather?

It’s very nice. Warm, low humidity, perfect.

What Day is It?

Thursday, July 19 – National Daiquiri Day

Say What?

A curse may be released upon the land!

Did You See the Game?

Victims of sexual abuse stood together at the ESPY Awards and delivered harsh criticism of their abusers and enablers.

Final Thought:

"I think we consider too much the good luck of the early bird and not enough the bad luck of the early worm." – Franklin Roosevelt

