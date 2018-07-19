No injuries reported in overnight house fire

Four occupants were forced to evacuate the structure. (Source: NBC12)

Four people were forced from a home on Northumberland Street early Thursday morning due to a fire.

Firefighters saw heavy smoke when they arrived on the scene about 12:30 a.m. The fire was contained within an half an hour.

There were no injuries, and a building inspection is pending to determine the structure’s safety.

