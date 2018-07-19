No injuries reported in overnight house fire

A building inspection is pending to determine the structure’s safety.More >>
A building inspection is pending to determine the structure’s safety.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The Richmond Roughriders do not plan on returning to Richmond and have begun looking for a new home, in anticipation that the Richmond Coliseum will be torn down, according to team owner Gregg Fornario. They become the fifth indoor football team since 2002 to leave the River City.More >>
The Richmond Roughriders do not plan on returning to Richmond and have begun looking for a new home, in anticipation that the Richmond Coliseum will be torn down, according to team owner Gregg Fornario. They become the fifth indoor football team since 2002 to leave the River City.More >>
It was found with some other items and the owner will need to describe those in order to claim their guitar.More >>
It was found with some other items and the owner will need to describe those in order to claim their guitar.More >>
Smoke from the fire entered another apartment, and the person inside was taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.More >>
Smoke from the fire entered another apartment, and the person inside was taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.More >>