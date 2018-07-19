Hawaii searches for safe spots for people to see lava

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File). FILE - In this May 9, 2018, file photo, visitors take pictures as Kilauea's summit crater glows red in Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. The small, rural town of Pahoa is the gateway to the eruption pouring rivers of lava ...

(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this Tuesday, July 17, 2018 photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, sunrise is seen over the Kilauea volcano lower East Rift Zone in Hawaii. The small, rural town of Pahoa is the gateway to the eruption pouring...

(Nathan Kam via AP). In this Monday, July 16, 2018 photo provided by Nathan Kam, a glow from the eruption of the Kilauea volcano is seen over Pahoa, Hawaii. The small, rural town of Pahoa is the gateway to the eruption pouring rivers of lava out of Haw...

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File). FILE - In this May 15, 2018 file photo, offerings sit on a sign welcoming people to Pahoa, Hawaii. The small, rural town of Pahoa is the gateway to the eruption pouring rivers of lava out of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano. Touri...

(AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File). FILE - This Sept. 8, 2014 file photo shows downtown Pahoa, Hawaii. The small, rural town of Pahoa is the gateway to the eruption pouring rivers of lava out of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano. Historic wooden buildings lining it...

By AUDREY McAVOY

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - Authorities in Hawaii want to set up a site where the public can view lava erupting from the Kilauea volcano. But they're finding this difficult to do while keeping people safe.

Images of the eruption have captivated people around the world, but it's nearly impossible for residents and visitors on the ground to see it. That's squeezing the tourism-dependent local economy.

The safety hazards posed by the volcano came into sharp focus this week when lava flowing into the ocean triggered an explosion that sent a hot rock the size of a basketball crashing through the roof of a tour boat. One woman broke her leg, while nearly two dozen others suffered minor burns and scrapes.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.