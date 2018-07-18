Appalachian League - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 19 9 .679 -
Princeton (Rays) 18 9 .667 ½
Danville (Braves) 15 12 .556
Pulaski (Yankees) 12 16 .429 7
Burlington (Royals) 6 21 .222 12½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Elizabethton (Twins) 17 9 .654 -
Kingsport (Mets) 14 11 .560
Bristol (Pirates) 12 14 .462 5
Johnson City (Cardinals) 11 15 .423 6
Greeneville (Astros) 9 17 .346 8

Wednesday's Games

Burlington at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Pulaski 4, Danville 0

Johnson City 7, Bluefield 5

Elizabethton 6, Greeneville 5

Kingsport at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Bluefield at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Greeneville at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Danville, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Bluefield at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Greeneville at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Danville, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly