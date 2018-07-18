Appalachian League

By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bluefield (Blue Jays)
|19
|9
|.679
|-
|Princeton (Rays)
|18
|9
|.667
|½
|Danville (Braves)
|15
|12
|.556
|3½
|Pulaski (Yankees)
|12
|16
|.429
|7
|Burlington (Royals)
|6
|21
|.222
|12½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Elizabethton (Twins)
|17
|9
|.654
|-
|Kingsport (Mets)
|14
|11
|.560
|2½
|Bristol (Pirates)
|12
|14
|.462
|5
|Johnson City (Cardinals)
|11
|15
|.423
|6
|Greeneville (Astros)
|9
|17
|.346
|8
|Wednesday's Games
Burlington at Bristol, 7 p.m.
Pulaski 4, Danville 0
Johnson City 7, Bluefield 5
Elizabethton 6, Greeneville 5
Kingsport at Princeton, 7 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Bluefield at Johnson City, 7 p.m.
Greeneville at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.
Kingsport at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Burlington at Bristol, 7 p.m.
Pulaski at Danville, 7 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Bluefield at Johnson City, 7 p.m.
Burlington at Bristol, 7 p.m.
Greeneville at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.
Kingsport at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Pulaski at Danville, 7 p.m.
