Roughriders plan to leave Richmond

The Richmond Roughriders do not plan on returning to Richmond and have begun looking for a new home, in anticipation that the Richmond Coliseum will be torn down, according to team owner Gregg Fornario. He expects any possible new arena to be too big and too expensive for an Arena League team to afford.

The organization has already begun exploring relocation options in other cities, including Norfolk, Hershey, PA, and Salisbury, MD. Fornario says they plan to visit a few other places as well.

Fornario brought the arena football team to the River City prior to the 2017 season. Richmond would go undefeated and win the Arena Pro Football championship. The Roughriders moved to the American Arena League for 2018, advancing to the championship game before falling to the Atlanta Havoc. They'll depart having lost just two games in two seasons.

The Roughriders will become the fifth indoor football team to leave Richmond since 2002, joining the Speed, Bandits, Revolution, and Raiders.

