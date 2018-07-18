Roughriders plan to leave Richmond

The Richmond Roughriders do not plan on returning to Richmond and have begun looking for a new home, in anticipation that the Richmond Coliseum will be torn down, according to team owner Gregg Fornario. They become the fifth indoor football team since 2002 to leave the River City.More >>
The Richmond Roughriders do not plan on returning to Richmond and have begun looking for a new home, in anticipation that the Richmond Coliseum will be torn down, according to team owner Gregg Fornario. They become the fifth indoor football team since 2002 to leave the River City.More >>
Washington, D.C. was the site of the mid-summer classic for the first time since 1969, and area fans did not let the experience slip away.More >>
Washington, D.C. was the site of the mid-summer classic for the first time since 1969, and area fans did not let the experience slip away.More >>