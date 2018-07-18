Apartment fire in Henrico started by unattended cooking

Henrico Fire officials say a fire at an apartment on Wednesday was started by unattended cooking.

Firefighters responded to the 9000 block of Cloisters West around 7 p.m. and quickly put the fire out. However, the smoke from the fire entered another apartment, and the person inside was taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. Crews say the victim's injury is not life-threatening.

Seven adults and four children have been displaced. The Red Cross is assisting.

