Richmond restaurants celebrate National Hot Dog Day

July is National Hot dog day, and I’m on a mission trying to find some of the weirdest hot dogs in Richmond. I don’t want anything with just ketchup or mustard. I want something crazy. Let’s see what I can find.

First place on my list is The Dog Wagon Plus.

Their craziest hot dog is the "Intimidator." A half-pound all Angus made as a buffalo dog. You can make it any way you want, with as many topping but for me to make it through the day, I got it buffalo style, deep fried and topped with buffalo sauce ranch and crunched potato chips.

The taste of this hot dog gets an A+ in my book.

Continuing my journey i head to Hogshead Café.

Their craziest hot dog is the "Big Boner", a half-pound beef hot dog wrapped in bacon and deep fried. Then topped with pulled BBQ then cole slaw THEN IF THAT’S NOT ENOUGH ITS TOPPED WITH RIBS!

And my final destination of the day is Bocata Latin Grill.

Their craziest Venezuelan hotdog is called the "Perro caliente", it's topped with coleslaw, garlic sauce, cilantro, pink sauce, potato sticks and cheese.

Now of course I couldn’t try everything in one day but if you head over to my NBC12 Facebook page I have a list of places for you to try.

