Petersburg votes to have optional school uniforms for elementary students

Petersburg Schools voted on Wednesday to have optional uniforms for elementary students.

This was supposed to be a discussion item only, but the superintendent suggested the school board take action now, so they can update handbook for parents in a timely matter.

The superintendent says the board didn’t initiate this recommendation; it came from school staff, who were spending countless hours holding students who were not complying with the dress code when they could be having valuable instruction time instead.

A survey showed a majority of parents wanted an option.

Councilwoman Treska Wilson-Smith told the board it is a mistake to make the policy optional, saying it would set some students up to be teased for not having the latest fashions. She is concerned it will lead children to stealing, to keep up with those who are able to wear fashionable clothing.

The superintendent says some parents have blatantly said they will not dress their students in uniforms. He also says schools are not legally able to tell parents they must do something they are not interested in doing.

The School Board approved the superintendent's recommendation unanimously.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12