Mini-golf coming to Hotel John Marshall

A one-of-a-kind attraction is coming to a historic building in downtown Richmond.

The co-owner of Greenleaf's Pool Room, Jim Gottier, wants to open a mini golf course in the Hotel John Marshall building.

You might not be able to tell now, but the open room was once a lobby at the old Hotel John Marshall.

"I think it was the original entrance to the hotel back in 1929, that's what people tell me," said Gottier.

Since then, it has been a number of other things. Right now, it is just an empty space, but that's soon to change.

"We thought yeah, lets find an appropriate use for the big, spacious, crazy venue," said Gottier.

Greenleaf's Pool Room is next door, a place Gottier calls a throwback pool hall.

He says the success there was part of his motivation for his next venture: a high-end mini golf course.

"We're going to build something that's beautiful, romantic, uneasy and mysterious, and highfalutin, and we're going to play mini golf in here," Gottier.

This 7,000 square foot space has room for 13 holes. The mini-golf course will be designed with a historic hotel theme and feature a restaurant and bar.

"Young people these day don't want to go to a bar and just stare at a screen and drink. They want something to do," said Gottier.

He hopes this will turn into one of most popular attractions in downtown Richmond.

"This will be a nifty, ridiculously fun thing to do," said Gottier.

As of right now, the plan is to open the mini-golf course in April of 2019.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12