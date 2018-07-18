Anthem LemonAid stand to raise money in fight against childhood cancer

The Anthem LemonAid event is on July 20

Summertime is a great time for lemonade, so why not quench your thirst and help a good cause at the same time?

This Friday, our 12 News Today team will be at the Kroger store just off Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield as part of the Anthem LemonAid stand fundraiser.

They'll be selling ice cold lemonade to raise money to fight childhood cancer.

You can join, Andrew, Candice, Eric, Kelly and Anthony from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Help a great cause and take a selfie or two with our morning team.

