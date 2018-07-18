Anthem LemonAid stand raises money in fight against childhood ca - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Anthem LemonAid stand raises money in fight against childhood cancer

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
The Anthem LemonAid event is on July 20 The Anthem LemonAid event is on July 20
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

We want to thank everyone who came out Friday to help NBC12 raise money and awareness in the fight against childhood cancer.

The 12 News Today team spent the day at the Kroger off Midlothian Turnpike. That's just one of the Anthem LemonAid stands set up across the area.

All weekend long, you can donate to help kids fighting cancer - and get some lemonade while you're there too.

