Old Martin's store demolished to make way for Publix

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

If you've driven past the village shopping center recently, you definitely noticed something different!

Sky 12 flew over the area near Three Chopt and Patterson Avenue

The old Martin's store has been demolished to make way for a new Publix.
 
The store is expected to open in the Fall of 2019.

