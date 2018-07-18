U.S. Marshals: Fugitive may be hiding in Richmond

Terrial Harris is wanted by the U.S. Marshals (Source: U.S. Marshals)

Investigators need your help finding a drug offender they say violated probation.

Terrial Harris has already been in jail twice. He tops the U.S. Marshal's list of wanted fugitives in Central Virginia, not long after serving time on federal charges.

Harris is no stranger to law enforcement. His crimes date back in 1991, when he robbed someone in Hanover County and was sentenced to 24 years for that crime.

"He ended up doing about 11 years of that sentence and was released on parole," said Brian Stalnaker with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Harris didn't stay out for long. The DEA was watching him and executed a search warrant on his house.

Agents found crack cocaine and a gun, and he was convicted of possessing both. He wound up getting another ten years for those federal charges.

"He did his 10 years in the federal penitentiary. Got out. Was on federal probation. Violated his probation by drug use," said Stalnaker.

Marshals say Terrial has a substance abuse problem and didn't pass his drug test. He tested positive for cocaine and marijuana.

The judge delayed his sentencing so he could get more help with his addiction, but Terrial left that program and hasn't been heard from since. His probation violation could send him back to prison for another three to five years.

"Knowing that he may go back to prison for a few years, he's older now and he doesn't want to go back, but if you violate your probation, you have to face justice and do your time," said Stalnaker.

Harris is 51 years old, five-feet-nine-inches tall and weighs 270 pounds. He has friends and family in the Richmond area, and he knows he's wanted by the U.S. Marshals.

If you know where he is, call the 24-hour hotline at 1-877-926-8332 or 1-877-WANTED-2. You can remain anonymous.

