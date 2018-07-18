American University on lockdown after armed intruder reports - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

American University on lockdown after armed intruder reports

American University in Washington D.C. is on lockdown as a precaution after reports of an armed intruder near the campus.

According to NBC Washington, police received a report of a man walking around with an exposed handgun in the area of Nebraska Avenue NW at New Mexico Avenue NW.

The main campus and New Mexico campus went on lockdown as a precaution, although the person was not reported to be on campus.

Metropolitan Police, AU Police and the Secret Service are searching buildings, NBC Washington reports.

AU Police have started to lift lockdowns at certain buildings but others continue to be in place.

Anyone on campus was advised to shelter in place.

