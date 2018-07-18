American University on lockdown after armed intruder reports

American University in Washington D.C. is on lockdown as a precaution after reports of an armed intruder near the campus.

According to NBC Washington, police received a report of a man walking around with an exposed handgun in the area of Nebraska Avenue NW at New Mexico Avenue NW.

The main campus and New Mexico campus went on lockdown as a precaution, although the person was not reported to be on campus.

Metropolitan Police, AU Police and the Secret Service are searching buildings, NBC Washington reports.

AU Police have started to lift lockdowns at certain buildings but others continue to be in place.

AU Alert: AUPD has determined the lockdown at 4401 Conn. Ave. can be released. THIS APPLIES TO 4401 CONN. AVE BLDG ONLY. All other buildings remain in lockdown. — American University (@AmericanU) July 18, 2018

AU Alert: AUPD has determined lockdown @ Spring Valley Bldg can be released. THIS APPLIES TO SVB/4801 MASS. AVE. ONLY. All other buildings remain in lockdown. — American University (@AmericanU) July 18, 2018

Anyone on campus was advised to shelter in place.

AU Alert: Reports of armed intruder near campus. Lock doors & stay away from windows-If outside, leave campus immediately-Police responding. More info to follow — American University (@AmericanU) July 18, 2018

