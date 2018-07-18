American University lifts lockdown after armed intruder reports

American University in Washington D.C. was on lockdown as a precaution after reports of an armed intruder near the campus on Wednesday.

According to NBC Washington, police received a report of a man walking around with an exposed handgun in the area of Nebraska Avenue NW at New Mexico Avenue NW.

The main campus and New Mexico campus went on lockdown as a precaution, although the person was not reported to be on campus.

Metropolitan Police, AU Police and the Secret Service searched buildings, NBC Washington reports.

AU Police lifted lockdowns as they searched each building, but the lockdown was lifted campus-wide around 4:48 p.m.

AU Alert: ALL CLEAR. SEARCHES HAVE CONCLUDED. ALL BUILDINGS AND GROUNDS ARE NOW DEEMED SECURE. LOCKDOWN RELEASED. UNIVERSITY IS RETURNING TO NORMAL OPERATIONS. — American University (@AmericanU) July 18, 2018

Anyone on campus was advised to shelter in place.

AU Alert: Reports of armed intruder near campus. Lock doors & stay away from windows-If outside, leave campus immediately-Police responding. More info to follow — American University (@AmericanU) July 18, 2018

