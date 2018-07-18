Golf tournament to benefit 8-year-old battling brain cancer

The tournament is August 12. (Source: Prayers for Sawyer/Facebook)

A golf tournament is being put on next month at the Mattaponi Springs Golf Club to raise money for an 8-year-old girl battling brain cancer.

NBC12 has been following Sawyer Perkins' fight for years, and now a Strokes for Sawyer is being held August 12 to help her family out as she continues treatment at St. Jude's Hospital in Memphis.

Registration and open range beings at 7 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Awards will be given out at 1 p.m.

There are several contests - including a "hole-in-one" competition for a Lexus.

Tickets for the event can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12