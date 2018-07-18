A Manchester High School student charged with rape will go to trial as an adult.
Collin Scott Harding was arrested in January for an incident his lawyer, Arnold Henderson, says happened inside the school.
The case went before a grand jury in July and the prosecution is proceeding with charging him as an adult.
Henderson says this is someone “who engaged in sexual acts with him on several occasions” and this encounter was no different from the rest of the encounters.
Harding's trial is set for Sept. 26-27.
