Police: Chesterfield woman overdoses with 6-month-old in vehicle

A Chesterfield woman has been charged with child neglect after police say she overdosed with her baby in the car.

Sara Wawrzyniak was found July 13 in the 2300 block of Turner Road after police were called for a reported overdose.

Her 6-month-old child was also in the vehicle at the time.

The child was unharmed.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12