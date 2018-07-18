Man looking for owner of lost guitar worth thousands

This guitar was found on the side of Highway 301 in Caroline County. (Source: Randy Wright/Facebook)

A man who found a lost bass guitar is trying to reunite it with its owner.

The guitar was found on the side of Highway 301 in Caroline County on July 8.

"Came to stop sign right here on Beasley Lane and saw something black lying in the road," said Randy Wright. "I walked over there and picked it up and had a guitar in it."

It was an electric bass guitar, custom made with a teal body and saccharine sheen that looked like it came right off the assembly line. Wright wanted to find out what it was worth.

"That wonderful thing we call the internet now, all that technology, you can get an answer at the press of a button," said Wright.

Wright found out with all the custom work, the bass could be worth thousands. He doesn't know how a guitar that nice made it to the white line of Route 301, but he says definitely wants to get it back to its rightful owner.

He couldn't find a name or number, so he took to Facebook hoping someone will claim it.



"I really expected for somebody to say it was theirs, and this person, that person...but so far, no bites," said Wright.

Even still, he won't just give the guitar to anybody.

"Whoever does say that it's theirs is going to have to give me a detailed description of what all was with the guitar when I found it," said Wright.

Until an owner is found, Wright says the guitar will remain safe with him.

"It's locked up at the house with all the protection that I have," said Wright. "I'm trying to do the right thing. That's how my mom and dad raised me, so trying to get it back to the rightful owner."

