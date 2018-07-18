Man looking for owner of lost guitar

This guitar was found on the side of Highway 301 in Caroline County. (Source: Randy Wright/Facebook)

A man who found a lost bass guitar is trying to reunite it with its owner.

The guitar was found on the side of Highway 301 in Caroline County on July 8.

The guitar appears to be in good condition.

It was found with some other items and the owner will need to describe those in order to claim their guitar.

