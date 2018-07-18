Four statues get green light for Virginia Women’s Monument

American University in Washington D.C. is on lockdown as a precaution after reports of an armed intruder near the campus.More >>
American University in Washington D.C. is on lockdown as a precaution after reports of an armed intruder near the campus.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
According to police, Debra Renee Eckhart, 25, and Rena Chhay, 27, were killed in the crash. Both were passengers in the fleeing vehicle.More >>
According to police, Debra Renee Eckhart, 25, and Rena Chhay, 27, were killed in the crash. Both were passengers in the fleeing vehicle.More >>
Four bronze statues have been commissioned for the nation’s first monument recognizing the significant contributions of women.More >>
Four bronze statues have been commissioned for the nation’s first monument recognizing the significant contributions of women.More >>
The weather is beautiful and it's Hump Day, meaning we're a step closer to the weekend. What more could you ask for?More >>
The weather is beautiful and it's Hump Day, meaning we're a step closer to the weekend. What more could you ask for?More >>
The estimated 2,000-year-old granite sarcophagus weighs 30 tons.More >>
The estimated 2,000-year-old granite sarcophagus weighs 30 tons.More >>
Charles Manson, Ted Bundy and Jeffrey Dahmer are some of America's most infamous serial killers that authorities were able to apprehend.More >>
Charles Manson, Ted Bundy and Jeffrey Dahmer are some of America's most infamous serial killers that authorities were able to apprehend.More >>
A judge sentenced the woman to 10 years of probation, citing her poor mental health in the 2016 incident as a mitigating factor.More >>
A judge sentenced the woman to 10 years of probation, citing her poor mental health in the 2016 incident as a mitigating factor.More >>
Cohen Naulty turned a shameful experience at a restaurant into a noble cause. The restaurant's owner has apologized.More >>
Cohen Naulty turned a shameful experience at a restaurant into a noble cause. The restaurant's owner has apologized.More >>
Caffery Todd Sheather, 45, was sentenced to the maximum, five years, for sex assault III Tuesday.More >>
Caffery Todd Sheather, 45, was sentenced to the maximum, five years, for sex assault III Tuesday.More >>
Nole E. Remagen suffered a stroke on Sunday while traveling, the U.S. Secret Service said.More >>
Nole E. Remagen suffered a stroke on Sunday while traveling, the U.S. Secret Service said.More >>
A mother is now in jail after leaving her eight-month-old baby in a hot car on Tuesday.More >>
A mother is now in jail after leaving her eight-month-old baby in a hot car on Tuesday.More >>
A Tucson couple's wedding photos are going viral - but not the ones you would think.More >>
A Tucson couple's wedding photos are going viral - but not the ones you would think.More >>
The state of Tennessee is cracking down on dangerous driving.More >>
The state of Tennessee is cracking down on dangerous driving.More >>
Lindsay Rothschild-Cross embodies every guitar riff, drum crash and vocal scream.More >>
Lindsay Rothschild-Cross embodies every guitar riff, drum crash and vocal scream.More >>