Poison parsnip causes severe burns, blisters on woman's legs - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Poison parsnip causes severe burns, blisters on woman's legs

ESSEX, Vt. (AP) - A woman was left with severe burns and blisters on her legs after encountering an invasive species of plant in Vermont.

Charlotte Murphy says she developed painful blisters overnight after brushing against poison parsnip. Murphy says the blisters got so bad she had to go to the hospital to see a burn specialist.

The Essex woman learned her injuries were comparable to second-degree burns and were caused by the invasive plant.

David Grass of the Vermont Department of Health says the sap in the parsnip has a chemical reaction with the sun that causes accelerated burns. He says people should wear long pants and sleeves while in tall grass.

Murphy says she hopes her experience helps educate people.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • A Comic-Con without Marvel, HBO gives others a chance to pop

    A Comic-Con without Marvel, HBO gives others a chance to pop

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 3:10 AM EDT2018-07-18 07:10:28 GMT
    Wednesday, July 18 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-07-18 15:54:31 GMT
    (Photo by Al Powers/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Thursday, July 20, 2017, file photo, guests attend the first day of Comic-Con International in San Diego. More than 130,000 pop culture devotees are descending on San Diego’s Gaslamp District, Wedn...(Photo by Al Powers/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Thursday, July 20, 2017, file photo, guests attend the first day of Comic-Con International in San Diego. More than 130,000 pop culture devotees are descending on San Diego’s Gaslamp District, Wedn...

    If you like pop culture, it's highly likely there is something tailor made for you at Comic-Con 2018.

    More >>

    If you like pop culture, it's highly likely there is something tailor made for you at Comic-Con 2018.

    More >>

  • Blockbuster not yet selling Russell Crowe's jockstrap

    Blockbuster not yet selling Russell Crowe's jockstrap

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 10:52 AM EDT2018-07-18 14:52:10 GMT
    Wednesday, July 18 2018 11:43 AM EDT2018-07-18 15:43:36 GMT
    Everything in the Blockbuster video stores closing in Alaska is for sale, except the celebrity jockstrap.More >>
    Everything in the Blockbuster video stores closing in Alaska is for sale, except the celebrity jockstrap.More >>

  • Book by rising Democratic star Kamala Harris coming in 2019

    Book by rising Democratic star Kamala Harris coming in 2019

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 1:14 PM EDT2018-07-17 17:14:54 GMT
    Wednesday, July 18 2018 11:43 AM EDT2018-07-18 15:43:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., in Washington. Harris, a rising star in the Democratic Party sometimes cited as a possible presidential contender in 2020, has a book deal. Penguin ...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., in Washington. Harris, a rising star in the Democratic Party sometimes cited as a possible presidential contender in 2020, has a book deal. Penguin ...
    Sen. Kamala Harris, a rising star in the Democratic Party and a possible 2020 presidential contender, has a book deal.More >>
    Sen. Kamala Harris, a rising star in the Democratic Party and a possible 2020 presidential contender, has a book deal.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly