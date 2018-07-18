Kroger kicks off new wave of grocery shopping

A new wave of grocery shopping is here for Kroger customers in Richmond!

The Willow Lawn Kroger store launched its Scan, Bag, Go technology Tuesday, allowing shoppers to “buy as they go”.

“Customers use a wireless handheld scanner or the Scan, Bag, Go app on their personal device to scan products as they shop,” said Megan Irvin, a spokesperson for The Hodges Partnership.

The Willow Lawn Kroger is the first store in the Richmond area to offer this technology, and will soon be added at more stores in the future.

Customers can bag their items as they shop and pay for groceries on the mobile app, or use self-checkout to pay.

