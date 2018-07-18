Appalachian League

By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bluefield (Blue Jays)
|19
|8
|.704
|-
|Princeton (Rays)
|18
|9
|.667
|1
|Danville (Braves)
|15
|11
|.577
|3½
|Pulaski (Yankees)
|11
|16
|.407
|8
|Burlington (Royals)
|6
|21
|.222
|13
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Elizabethton (Twins)
|16
|9
|.640
|-
|Kingsport (Mets)
|14
|11
|.560
|2
|Bristol (Pirates)
|12
|14
|.462
|4½
|Johnson City (Cardinals)
|10
|15
|.400
|6
|Greeneville (Astros)
|9
|16
|.360
|7
|Wednesday's Games
Burlington at Bristol, 7 p.m.
Pulaski at Danville, 7 p.m.
Bluefield at Johnson City, 7 p.m.
Greeneville at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.
Kingsport at Princeton, 7 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Bluefield at Johnson City, 7 p.m.
Greeneville at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.
Kingsport at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Burlington at Bristol, 7 p.m.
Pulaski at Danville, 7 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Bluefield at Johnson City, 7 p.m.
Burlington at Bristol, 7 p.m.
Greeneville at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.
Kingsport at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Pulaski at Danville, 7 p.m.
