Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 19 8 .704 -
Princeton (Rays) 18 9 .667 1
Danville (Braves) 15 11 .577
Pulaski (Yankees) 11 16 .407 8
Burlington (Royals) 6 21 .222 13
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Elizabethton (Twins) 16 9 .640 -
Kingsport (Mets) 14 11 .560 2
Bristol (Pirates) 12 14 .462
Johnson City (Cardinals) 10 15 .400 6
Greeneville (Astros) 9 16 .360 7

Wednesday's Games

Burlington at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Danville, 7 p.m.

Bluefield at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Greeneville at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Bluefield at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Greeneville at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Danville, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Bluefield at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Greeneville at Elizabethton, 7 p.m.

Kingsport at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Pulaski at Danville, 7 p.m.

