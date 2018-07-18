Park-and-ride for Pulse stop being explored

Willow Lawn has been the most active stop for GRTC Pulse. (Source: NBC12)

Some surprising numbers show one bus stop is particularly popular among GRTC Pulse riders, and it may mean a parking expansion.

The Willow Lawn station in Henrico County is the No. 1 station riders are arriving to and departing from.

Roughly 1,000 people are using the stop every weekday in the three weeks since Pulse began service.

That’s far above even the second and third most popular stops, which are in downtown Richmond by City Hall and the convention center. Those stops average around 600 riders per weekday.

But there’s a problem for people wanting to embark at Willow Lawn. There’s not much space to park there.

Willow Lawn Mall is not supposed to be used for parking for Pulse riders.

However, GRTC said it will continue to monitor ridership numbers and is in talks with Henrico County and nearby businesses to create a park-and-ride partnership.

