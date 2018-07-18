NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - July 18 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - July 18

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
The weather is beautiful and it's Hump Day, meaning we're a step closer to the weekend. What more could you ask for?

What’s Going On?

The cousin of a Dinwiddie teen who was found dead has been charged with her murder.

  • Ke’Asia Adkins disappeared from her home June 25 and her body was found three days later.
  • Anton Coleman, 21, is charged with abducting and killing the girl.
  • Coleman had been previously charged with assault on a family member for a separate incident.

A World War II veteran and his wife are celebrating 70 years of marriage.

  • Doris and Junie Oakley are 95 and 94 and have each other almost their entire lives.
  • The pair have traveling together their whole lives, but their modes of transport have changed a lot.
  • "As you get older, you realize the Lord is what gets you through everything."

Thai soccer team expected to leave hospital Wednesday.

  • A news conference with the boys is expected Wednesday morning.
  • The boys were trapped in the cave for 18 days before being rescued one at a time.
  • A few of the boys suffered infections, but their recovery has been smooth.

Wednesday, July 18 – National Hot Dog Day

