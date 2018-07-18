NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - July 18

The weather is beautiful and it's Hump Day, meaning we're a step closer to the weekend. What more could you ask for?

What’s Going On?

The cousin of a Dinwiddie teen who was found dead has been charged with her murder.

Ke’Asia Adkins disappeared from her home June 25 and her body was found three days later.

Anton Coleman, 21, is charged with abducting and killing the girl.

Coleman had been previously charged with assault on a family member for a separate incident.

A World War II veteran and his wife are celebrating 70 years of marriage.

Doris and Junie Oakley are 95 and 94 and have each other almost their entire lives.

The pair have traveling together their whole lives, but their modes of transport have changed a lot.

"As you get older, you realize the Lord is what gets you through everything."

Thai soccer team expected to leave hospital Wednesday.

A news conference with the boys is expected Wednesday morning.

The boys were trapped in the cave for 18 days before being rescued one at a time.

A few of the boys suffered infections, but their recovery has been smooth.

A Thing to Know:

A Richmond street has been painted like a rainbow to celebrate gay pride.

How’s the Weather?

It’s going to be a beautiful day!

What Day is It?

Wednesday, July 18 – National Hot Dog Day

Say What?

Crocs makes high heels. This is not a drill.

Did You See the Game?

The Home Run Derby was so popular, they decided to hold another one during the All-Star Game.

Adoptable Animal(s)

She just wants a friend.

Final Thought:

"The average dog is a nicer person than the average person." – Andy Rooney

