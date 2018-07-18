Armed robbery reported near VCU campus

The robbery happened in an alley on Grace Street. (Source: NBC12)

Police from Richmond and Virginia Commonwealth University reported an armed robbery early Wednesday morning near the VCU campus.

The victim said he was approached in an alley in the 1000 block of West Grace Street, displayed a gun and demanded personal property.

Investigators say the suspect took the items and fled west away from the VCU campus.

The victim was not harmed.

Police say the suspect was wearing a red jacket, dark pants a dark colored hat and was clean-shaven.

