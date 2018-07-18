Elon Musk apologizes for calling rescue diver a pedophile - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Elon Musk apologizes for calling rescue diver a pedophile

By The Associated Press

Elon Musk has apologized for calling a British diver involved in the Thailand cave rescue a pedophile.

In a series of tweets late Tuesday, the Tesla CEO said he had "spoken in anger" on Sunday after diver Vern Unsworth accused Musk and SpaceX engineers of orchestrating a "PR stunt" by sending a small submarine to help divers rescue the 12 Thai soccer players and their coach from a flooded cave.

Musk says Unsworth's criticism upset him but he should not have branded the diver a "pedo." Musk said, "The fault is mine and mine alone."

Musk's Sunday tweet, later deleted, had sent investors away from Tesla stock, which fell nearly 3 percent Monday. Unsworth told CNN earlier this week that he is considering legal action.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • A Comic-Con without Marvel, HBO gives others a chance to pop

    A Comic-Con without Marvel, HBO gives others a chance to pop

    Wednesday, July 18 2018 3:10 AM EDT2018-07-18 07:10:28 GMT
    Wednesday, July 18 2018 3:51 AM EDT2018-07-18 07:51:18 GMT
    (Photo by Al Powers/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Thursday, July 20, 2017, file photo, guests attend the first day of Comic-Con International in San Diego. More than 130,000 pop culture devotees are descending on San Diego’s Gaslamp District, Wedn...(Photo by Al Powers/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Thursday, July 20, 2017, file photo, guests attend the first day of Comic-Con International in San Diego. More than 130,000 pop culture devotees are descending on San Diego’s Gaslamp District, Wedn...

    If you like pop culture, it's highly likely there is something tailor made for you at Comic-Con 2018.

    More >>

    If you like pop culture, it's highly likely there is something tailor made for you at Comic-Con 2018.

    More >>

  • Book by rising Democratic star Kamala Harris coming in 2019

    Book by rising Democratic star Kamala Harris coming in 2019

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 1:14 PM EDT2018-07-17 17:14:54 GMT
    Wednesday, July 18 2018 3:15 AM EDT2018-07-18 07:15:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., in Washington. Harris, a rising star in the Democratic Party sometimes cited as a possible presidential contender in 2020, has a book deal. Penguin ...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). FILE - In this May 23, 2018 file photo, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., in Washington. Harris, a rising star in the Democratic Party sometimes cited as a possible presidential contender in 2020, has a book deal. Penguin ...
    Sen. Kamala Harris, a rising star in the Democratic Party and a possible 2020 presidential contender, has a book deal.More >>
    Sen. Kamala Harris, a rising star in the Democratic Party and a possible 2020 presidential contender, has a book deal.More >>

  • Study finds dramatic increase in 2018 Sundance attendance

    Study finds dramatic increase in 2018 Sundance attendance

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 4:00 PM EDT2018-07-17 20:00:02 GMT
    Wednesday, July 18 2018 3:15 AM EDT2018-07-18 07:15:49 GMT
    An economic impact study estimates that attendance at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival increased dramatically over the previous year.More >>
    An economic impact study estimates that attendance at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival increased dramatically over the previous year.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly