Soccer team rescued from cave expected to leave hospital

CHIANG RAI, Thailand (AP) - The youth soccer teammates rescued from a flooded cave in Thailand are expected to be released from the hospital Wednesday and to speak about their ordeal.

A news conference with the 12 boys and their coach was being arranged for the evening in the northern city of Chiang Rai, where the boys have been recovering in a hospital since last week.

Government spokesman Lt. Gen. Sansern Kaewkamnerd said doctors and psychologists were participating in the news conference to filter questions and ensure the boys' well-being. The conference hall venue was decorated as a soccer field.

The group entered the Tham Luang cave on June 23 but was soon trapped by flooding. Divers found them 10 days later and rescuers eventually extracted them over three days, concluding July 10.

