Coastal Division teams lead off ACC media days in Charlotte - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Coastal Division teams lead off ACC media days in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Atlantic Coast Conference opens its preseason media days Wednesday with a focus on the Coastal Division.

The division hasn't had a repeat champion since 2011. This time, Miami is trying to hang onto that top spot after Mark Richt's Hurricanes had their first 10-win season since 2003.

The Coastal also features two of the longest-tenured coaches in the league, with Duke's David Cutcliffe and Georgia Tech's Paul Johnson entering their 11th seasons.

Four of the seven division teams - Miami, Virginia Tech, Duke and Virginia - played in bowl games last year. North Carolina finished last in an injury-riddled three win season, which came just two seasons after the Tar Heels won 11 games and claimed the Coastal crown.

The two-day session concludes Thursday with the Atlantic Division teams.

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • SportsMore>>

  • D.C. hosts All-Star Game for first time since 1969

    D.C. hosts All-Star Game for first time since 1969

  • D.C. hosts All-Star Game for first time since 1969

    D.C. hosts All-Star Game for first time since 1969

    Tuesday, July 17 2018 10:31 PM EDT2018-07-18 02:31:42 GMT
    MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C. (Source: NBC12)MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C. (Source: NBC12)
    MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C. (Source: NBC12)MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C. (Source: NBC12)

    Washington, D.C. was the site of the mid-summer classic for the first time since 1969, and area fans did not let the experience slip away.

    More >>

    Washington, D.C. was the site of the mid-summer classic for the first time since 1969, and area fans did not let the experience slip away.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Harper wins Home Run Derby at Nationals Park

    The Latest: Harper wins Home Run Derby at Nationals Park

    Monday, July 16 2018 3:15 PM EDT2018-07-16 19:15:18 GMT
    Tuesday, July 17 2018 2:44 AM EDT2018-07-17 06:44:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File). FILE - In this July 26, 2017, file photo, Washington Nationals' Max Scherzer, left, and Bryce Harper look on at a baseball press conference to unveil the 2018 MLB All-Star Game logo, in Washington. Thirteen years after Major...(AP Photo/Nick Wass, File). FILE - In this July 26, 2017, file photo, Washington Nationals' Max Scherzer, left, and Bryce Harper look on at a baseball press conference to unveil the 2018 MLB All-Star Game logo, in Washington. Thirteen years after Major...
    The AL and NL All-Star managers have revealed the pitchers they'll be using immediately after starters Chris Sale and Max Scherzer.More >>
    The AL and NL All-Star managers have revealed the pitchers they'll be using immediately after starters Chris Sale and Max Scherzer.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly