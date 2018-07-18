Marriott hotels eliminating plastic straws by 2019

By DEE-ANN DURBIN
AP Business Writer
DETROIT (AP) - Marriott International plans to remove plastic straws and drink stirrers from all of its 6,500 hotels and resorts worldwide by next year.
The world's largest hotel company said Wednesday that the move will eliminate approximately 1 billion straws and 250 million stirrers by July 2019.
Bethesda, Maryland-based Marriott says the year-long timeframe will let hotels deplete their existing supplies and identify alternatives to plastic straws. Customers will be given alternatives upon request.
Marriott is the latest big company to ditch plastic straws. Starbucks and American Airlines announced plans to eliminate plastic straws last week. Hilton Hotels and Hyatt Hotels Corp. have also said they plan to stop using plastic straws by the end of this year.
The push to ban the straws gained traction after a viral video in 2015 showed rescuers removing a straw from a sea turtle's nose. Plastic straws are too small and lightweight to be easily recycled, and many wind up in the ocean.
Some Marriott hotels have already begun eliminating plastic straws. In February, more than 60 Marriott hotels in the United Kingdom banned them. Hotels in Costa Rica, Hawaii and Australia have made similar moves.
The JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort in Florida was using 65,000 straws each month before it eliminated them in March, said Amanda Cox, the resort's director of sales and marketing.
Cox said the 810-room resort - which has 10 restaurants - now puts biodegradable paper straws in its pina coladas and sugar cane stirrers in its mojitos. It serves other cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages without straws, but will provide paper ones upon request.
Cox said the move was a natural one on the island, which is a nesting ground for loggerhead sea turtles. She said resort guests and convention planners had been asking about the hotel's environmental practices.
"Guests choose to vacation here because it's a tropical paradise," Cox said. "We have to protect it the best we can."
Cox said banning straws has gone over well with patrons, partly because the resort has posted signs explaining why straws aren't offered. The resort had anticipated that half of patrons would request paper straws for their ice tea and other beverages, but Cox said only about 20 percent have made that request.
Marriott has made other moves to reduce its environmental footprint. Earlier this year, it began replacing small bottles of shampoo and conditioner with in-shower dispensers at many of its hotels. The company says it will have the dispensers in 1,500 hotels by the end of this year, which will eliminate 35 million plastic toiletry bottles annually.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Hawaii officials say an explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean sent molten rock crashing through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, injuring 23 peopleMore >>
Hawaii officials say an explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean sent molten rock crashing through the roof of a tour boat off the Big Island, injuring 23 peopleMore >>
Key members of Congress, including Republicans, are criticizing President Donald Trump's performance at a joint press conference with Russia President Vladimir Putin as "bizarre," "shameful" and a "missed opportunity" to stand up to RussiaMore >>
Key members of Congress, including Republicans, are criticizing President Donald Trump's performance at a joint press conference with Russia President Vladimir Putin as "bizarre," "shameful" and a "missed opportunity" to stand up to RussiaMore >>
Twenty current and former tenants of a New York City building owned by the Kushner Cos. allege it harassed them with construction hazards, apartment intrusions and rent hikes while trying to force them out to make way for high-paying condo buyers.More >>
Twenty current and former tenants of a New York City building owned by the Kushner Cos. allege it harassed them with construction hazards, apartment intrusions and rent hikes while trying to force them out to make way for high-paying condo buyers.More >>
President Donald Trump openly questions his own intelligence agencies' conclusions that Moscow was to blame for 2016 election interference.More >>
President Donald Trump openly questions his own intelligence agencies' conclusions that Moscow was to blame for 2016 election interference.More >>
President Donald Trump openly questions his own intelligence agencies' conclusions that Moscow was to blame for 2016 election interference.More >>
President Donald Trump openly questions his own intelligence agencies' conclusions that Moscow was to blame for 2016 election interference.More >>
President Donald Trump has declared the summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin is off to a "very, very good start for everybody."More >>
President Donald Trump has declared the summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin is off to a "very, very good start for everybody."More >>
Banging, drilling, dust, rats: Kushner Cos. tenants say relentless construction was used to push them out for luxury condo buyersMore >>
Banging, drilling, dust, rats: Kushner Cos. tenants say relentless construction was used to push them out for luxury condo buyersMore >>
Charges against 12 Russian military intelligence officers for U.S. election hacking undermine denials by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange that the Russian government was the source of stolen Democratic emails published by the anti-secrecy organizationMore >>
Charges against 12 Russian military intelligence officers for U.S. election hacking undermine denials by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange that the Russian government was the source of stolen Democratic emails published by the anti-secrecy organizationMore >>