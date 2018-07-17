Missing Chesterfield man found safe - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Missing Chesterfield man found safe

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

A man missing from Chesterfield has been found.

Police were looking for Brad Carson, 74,. He was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night and was found safe a few hours later.

