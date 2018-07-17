Chesterfield Police: Missing senior suffers from dementia

Brad Carson was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday wearing navy pants and a striped shirt. Police say he likes to frequent Route 10 near the Walmart.More >>
The topic of mental health is taking center stage as a Central Virginia woman is on a mission to erase the stigma.More >>
Ke'Asia Adkins was found in the woods not far from her home days after her disappearance. Her cousin, Anton Coleman, is charged with her murder.More >>
Washington, D.C. was the site of the mid-summer classic for the first time since 1969, and area fans did not let the experience slip away.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The 95 bodies appear to be male and were most likely part of a convict labor camp.More >>
Since investigators had no murder weapon and saw no signs of struggle, initially, their investigation led nowhere. But in February, authorities started to question if the murder was actually a suicide.More >>
The state of Tennessee is cracking down on dangerous driving.More >>
A woman found the collection of family slides inside an old projector she bought from a Goodwill in north Georgia.More >>
See up-to-the-minute election results.More >>
Meet Columbo – a miracle puppy who was hit by a car and now has a forever home.More >>
Struggling to keep the tears at bay, Walter Carr got the surprise of his life on Monday when a new car was presented to him after his story of determination went viral.More >>
A South Carolina woman has been given a tough time on social media after she posted her ire toward nursing mothers in public.More >>
