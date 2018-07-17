Chesterfield Police: Missing senior suffers from dementia

Chesterfield Police need your help to locate a missing man who suffers from dementia.

Brad Carson is 74 years old. He was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday wearing navy pants and a striped shirt. Police say he likes to frequent Route 10 near the Walmart.

Call police if you see him.

