Chesterfield Police: Missing senior suffers from dementia - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Chesterfield Police: Missing senior suffers from dementia

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Connect
Brad Carson (Source: Chesterfield Police) Brad Carson (Source: Chesterfield Police)
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Chesterfield Police need your help to locate a missing man who suffers from dementia.

Brad Carson is 74 years old. He was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday wearing navy pants and a striped shirt. Police say he likes to frequent Route 10 near the Walmart.

Call police if you see him.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly